Taking over in the largest mayor’s office in the Comuns: Lluís Mijoler gives way to Alba Bou in El Prat de Llobregat

Lluís Mijoler has decided to leave the mayor’s office of Prat de Llobregat, a position he assumed in 2019 and revalidated after the last municipal elections. The deputy mayor of Urban Planning and Housing, Alba Bou, will be the one who replaces him at the head of the main fiefdom of the Comuns.

The replacement will be formalized in a plenary session that will be convened for next January 16. Mijoler, who became a councilor in El Prat in 2015 and later succeeded the historic Lluís Tejedor as mayor, will continue as a deputy in the Parliament. The reform of the ethical code that the Comuns have had on the table for some time establishes that their leaders can only combine an institutional position and an organic position.

This municipality of 65,000 inhabitants has been characterized by its commitment to social policies and its rejection of the expansion of the Prat airport.

The next mayor is 40 years old and has a degree in Advertising and Public Relations. She has been a councilor in the City Council for 17 years and knows the municipal machinery well since she was responsible for central services and since she already served as Mijoler’s number two, her program will be continuous and based on the priorities set by the current team of government.

The star proposal in housing is the urban plan that, with an investment of 1.2 billion, will involve the construction of 5,000 new apartments. Half will be public and of these, half will be municipal management. It is a project that, like all projects of this magnitude, will need more than one legislature to be completed. “In addition, it will be a sustainable neighborhood from an environmental point of view and that is a winning bet,” emphasizes Bou.

The commitment to sustainability, which includes the public company Aigües del Prat or Energía del Prat, has its main battle in the rejection of the expansion of the airport. This city council has rejected it from the beginning because it considers that it is a project that puts the La Ricada green reserve at risk.

The opposition to the proposal to gain tracks in an area of ​​high environmental value also has the support of the socialist municipal group, which has been governing for four years in coalition with the political space that the Comuns now represent.

The PSC in El Prat has had to balance since the party leadership, and even more so since Salvador Illa is at the helm, is a firm defender of expanding the airport. “This has never been an issue of friction in the government coalition,” emphasizes the next mayor. His balance of the agreement with the socialists is positive.