Variety magazine met Brian Cox at the BAFTA party over the weekend. The actor who plays the patriarch of the Roy family in the acclaimed 'Succession', revealed his intention to act in a film about the series. “We'll see. If it’s good enough,” he replied.

'Succession' said goodbye after four seasons and accumulating Emmy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards. “If (series creator) Jesse Armstrong wants to do it, he could do it,” the actor said.

Even though there is talk of a spin-off and fans were hoping for one more season, Cox believes the series ended at the right time. “What I love about this and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is that we're not past our expiration date. Many American programs exceed their expiration dates. We have left people wanting. “You always want people to continue wanting,” he tells the media outlet.

The 77-year-old British actor arrived at the Emmys as a nominee for best actor in a drama series. The tycoon Roy Logan has been the character who launched him to world fame, but he declared that he had not prepared a speech. “I don't believe in them. It's going to be something natural. It will be something natural. And if I don't win, that's how it will be.”

His next leading role will be in the play 'Long Day's Journey Into Night' by Eugene O'Neill. In London, Cox will play a patriarch of another dysfunctional family.