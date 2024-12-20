The total number of fatalities registered due to DANA that affected the province of Valencia on October 29 has increased to 223. This Friday the body of a 59-year-old Moroccan citizen who was among the missing was identified.

This has been reported by the Data Integration Center (CID), which has indicated that active files for disappearance have decreased from four to three as a consequence of this identification.

The body of the deceased was found eight days ago in a landfill on the outskirts of Paiportaalthough until this Friday it had not been possible to verify his identity. Two men, aged 56 and 64, and a 38-year-old woman are still missing.

Currently, there are 223 registered deaths due to DANA. To all of them An autopsy has been performed and they have been identified.171 by fingerprints, 48 ​​by DNA and four are hospital identifications while alive.

The most affected areas They are still trying to recover from the damage caused by the storm.. Different public administrations, such as the Generalitat itself, with 2,500 euros “without requirements”, and private individuals such as Amancio Ortega, have already announced the aid that they will send to those affected.

Furthermore, to avoid situations like those of October 29, the Generalitat has announced that it will create an early warning unit of Emergencies. It is planned that a new section will “continuously” analyze the possible meteorological risks that may affect the Valencian Community.