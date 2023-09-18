Taiwan | Taiwan spotted more than a hundred Chinese aircraft around the island

More than 40 Chinese planes crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait.

of Taiwan The Ministry of Defense observed a total of 103 Chinese aircraft around the island between Sunday and Monday mornings, the ministry informs, according to the AFP news agency. In addition, nine Chinese navy ships were spotted around Taiwan.

“This is a recent peak reading, and the situation has caused serious challenges for the security of the Taiwan Strait and the region,” said the release.

According to the ministry, China’s continuous military interference raises tensions in the region.

Of the planes spotted, 40 crossed the center line of the Taiwan Strait, which is considered the unofficial border between Taiwan and China. In recent months, China, which considers Taiwan part of itself, has crossed the border regularly.

Last last week, Taiwan also reported that it had spotted nearly 70 Chinese military aircraft and a dozen Chinese navy ships around it in one day.

At the time, Taiwan thought the fleet was China’s reaction to the visit of US congressmen to Taiwan.

According to Taiwan, some of the planes and ships were on their way to the western Pacific Ocean for military exercises with China’s Shandong aircraft carrier. Shandong was spotted last week 60 nautical miles, or about 110 kilometers, southeast of Taiwan.

Japan’s defense ministry also said last week that its navy had spotted the Shandong and other ships south of Miyako Island, 650 kilometers from Taiwan. According to the ministry, fighter jets and helicopters landed and took off from the ship.