Erika Villalobos She put an end to her relationship with Aldo Miyashiro after an ampay starring the host of ‘La banda del Chino’. The ex-couple avoided commenting on her breakup for a few months, but now they appeared together as protagonists of ‘Perdóname’, a soap opera produced by Michelle Alexander. Without a doubt, this event caused a stir among local entertainment, especially when it was announced that Michael, eldest son of the actors, would participate in this project that will be broadcast on América TV. In this note, find out what the heir of both artists said about his debut on the small screen.

What did Mikael, son of Aldo and Érika, say about his debut in ‘Perdóname’?

Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos arrived on the set of ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’, last Saturday, September 16. In this program, both actors received the surprise of their eldest son, Mikael. Although the 18-year-old young man was not present on television, he wrote some letters to his parents that were delivered by the Chola Chabuca.

Initially, Mikael spoke about his desire to become a renowned actor from a very young age and the meaning that the word ‘fame’ acquired when he grew up. “It was not what I had imagined as a child, you have to work a lot, have a low profile, that people “He is always going to criticize and that it was not that simple,”it reads.

After that, the heir of Miyashiro and Villalobos promised to give his best, especially after his debut in the novel ‘Perdóname’. “I know that I must make an effort, that nothing is free and I am not going to settle for the weight of my surnames. I couldn’t be more excited, nervous and proud at the same time. Nervous, perhaps, because of the fear of the pressure of being (your) son.”ended the 18 year old young man.

What role will Mikael Miyashiro Villalobos play in the novel ‘Perdóname’?

Some days ago, America TVreleased a second preview of the novel ‘Perdóname’. In this clip, the character of each actor was known.Erika Villaloboswill play the role of Lara, who is the partner of Aquiles ‘Lito’ Acosta, played byAldo Miyashiro. This man will go to jail after being accused of the murder of Pablo Ferrara.

For its part,Mikael Miyashiro Villaloboswill play the role ofson of Lara and Aquiles AcostaAs in real life.

