Taiwan, shaken by the most powerful earthquake in 25 years

A 7.4 earthquake shook the island of Taiwan this Wednesday, with no reports of damage or victims so far, and causing a tsunami warning on the Japanese islands of Okinawa. The earthquake occurred at 7:58 a.m. and, according to the authorities, it is the strongest earthquake in the last 25 years.

Both earthquakes, which occurred in Hualian county, in the east of the island, have been recorded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) and confirmed by the mayor of Taipei, Chiang Wanan, who has declared level two of the earthquake center. disaster response in the city.

“The city's disaster response center has been elevated to level two, public works, industrial and fire stations have deployed personnel, and emergency response teams have been established within each unit, and immediately began investigation, reporting and relief work,” said the mayor.

Likewise, it has asked citizens to be cautious and be attentive to possible new aftershocks, according to a statement published on its Facebook account. The tremor could also be felt on the Japanese islands of Okinawa with a force of four degrees, and the Japanese authorities issued a tsunami warning.

