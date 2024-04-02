A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the island of Taiwanwhich caused a tsunami warning to be issued, reported the China Seismological Networks Center.

After what happened, thousands of residents decided to capture shocking images with their mobile devices in which they can observe landslides, the fall of buildings and the movement of objects from the places where they were.

In fact, there is a video that has been broadcast, through social networks, in which you can see how the strong earthquake shakes the interior of a television studio in Taiwan at the exact moment in which A news broadcast was being recorded live.

In the images you can see how the lights and screens move, but that is not all, since the most shocking thing is that, after the strong earthquake, which lasted several seconds, the journalist remained calm without stopping reporting. what happened.

After the presenter's reaction, several Internet users recognized his professionalism and bravery: “I'll give it to that lady for holding on and breaking the news, they should give her a raise”, “The journalist remained quite calm… I think?”, are some of the comments that can be read on social networks.

People living in Taipei also published on the social network

The subway of the cities of Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung suspended its operations for almost an hour due to the earthquake, according to the official Taiwanese agency CNA.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the sea, 25 kilometers southeast of the coast of Hualien County, with a depth of 15.5 kilometers.

Japanese authorities also issued a tsunami warning for the Okinawa archipelago (south of Japan) by waves of up to 3 meters.

*With information from EFE

