Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival was announced during last night’s Nintendo Direct, as a new chapter in the famous rhythm game series based on traditional Japanese drums coming to Nintendo Switch during 2022.

There isn’t one yet exit date specifies, but according to what Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will arrive later this year on Nintendo Switch, waiting for further details, probably in the first half of the year as well as the other news announced during the Nintendo Direct of February 2022. The tradition of the series resumes, centered on the use of taiko, or the great traditional Japanese drums, to play different contemporary music drawn from the most disparate sources of inspiration.

Again we are dealing with 76 tracks already included in the game but which go up to over 500 through a specific subscription service that allows access to additional tracks added on a regular basis. As visible in the presentation trailer, it is about playing the drums in a rhythmic way following the flow of the songs, in single and multiplayer, through different game modes including some absolute novelties.

Drum to 76 fiery tunes, including an orchestral version of The Legend of Zelda main theme, as well as “Gurenge,” “Feel Special” and “Racing into the Night”. Challenge other players in the new “Great War of the Drummers” mode or perform in a live concert with friends in “DON-chan’s Band”. A paid subscription will also be available at the launch of the game, giving access to more than 500 songs. Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022.