The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” stressed the need to pay attention to the mental health of children and the psychological needs of young people in order to raise a generation that enjoys good mental health.

SEHA is keen to provide high-quality health care for children and adolescents, especially the psychological aspect, through Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, which provides high-quality mental health care based on dialogue and persuasion to receive treatment and provide them with the opportunity to live a balanced life.

On the occasion of the Children’s Mental Health Week – which takes place from 7 to 14 February – SEHA highlighted the case of a 17-year-old Arab girl who suffered from ADHD for several years and was criticized and harassed for her inability to focus and pay attention to As well as making mistakes constantly, forgetting and disorganization in her daily life, which greatly affected her education.

When her parents brought her to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, doctors and specialists were able to identify the signs of ADHD and put together a successful treatment plan, which changed the girl’s life for the better and dramatically. This was evident in her school and her educational level improved, as the girl is currently preparing to graduate from high school And enroll in the college that I always dreamed of studying in.

Dr. Salwa Al Hosani, a consultant physician in the behavioral sciences ward at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, said that ADHD is a common mental health condition that can cause inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, which makes studying difficult for the sufferer.

She added that young people with ADHD struggle in school, get lower test scores and lag behind their peers in education and can negatively affect their self-esteem, relationships and social skills.

She explained that by providing support and appropriate treatment along with showing empathy and concern, symptoms can be reduced and school performance improved.

For her part, the girl said that she was misunderstanding herself and suffered a lot from lack of focus, lack of attention, impulsiveness and other behaviors that affected her life in general and especially her educational level, and thank God things have changed now after I received distinguished care in the behavioral sciences ward in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City .

She added that her life has completely changed and she has the ability to focus remarkably and has increased her self-confidence, which has had a significant positive impact on her educational level, social life and hobbies.

She explained, “God willing, next fall I will enroll in university studies, and this change in my life would not have been possible without the efforts and high care I received at Khalifa Medical City.”

She addressed the parents, saying: “If you suspect that your child is different, distracted, or has trouble making friends, you should turn to specialists, as my parents did for me.”



