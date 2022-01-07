He puts the first point. “Now I’ll explain a few things to you.” And if he laughs. Saphir Taider replies from France, he stays in the family, a commentary is heard in the background. “I’m watching Lazio-Empoli, good game. Do you think the Biancocelesti wanted me.” History of years ago, when the Algerian played for Inter with Zanetti, Icardi, Kovacic, Milito and Mazzarri on the bench, taken after a couple of good seasons in Bologna with Pioli. “Impossible to refuse a similar offer”. Now he is looking for another one, especially after the bad experience at Al-Ain in Saudi Arabia, which closed recently: “I haven’t seen a euro”.