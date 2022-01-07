Vinfast is a Vietnamese constructor with big plans. In the middle of 2022 they will start selling their electric cars designed by Pininfarina in Europe, although initially this will only be in Germany, France and the Netherlands. Vinfast will present their full range at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), but for now only the VF8 and VF9 are coming to our regions. But not to Belgium for the time being.

Vinfast VF8

The Vinfast VF8 is an electric SUV with a length of 4.75 meters. The powertrain develops a system output of 408 hp, the combined maximum torque is 640 Nm. That electric power is enough to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. The battery pack has a capacity of 90 kWh and promises a driving range of 540 kilometers.

The Vinfast VF8 Eco costs 36,133 euros, the more expensive Plus is sold from 42,669 euros. The battery pack is leased, where you can choose between the program flexible and Fixed.

Vinfast VF9

The Vinfast VF9 builds on the same foundations as the VF8, but has a larger body with a length of 5.12 meters. The interior has three rows of seats and seven seats. The electric drive unit remains strong at 408 hp and 650 Nm, but would draw power from a battery pack with a capacity of 106 kWh. The autonomy is 550 kilometers.

The European prices of the Vinfast VF9 are 49,280 euros for the Eco and 53,413 euros for the Plus. Here too you have to lease the batteries.

Vinfast VF5, VF6 and VF7

The Vinfast range will have 5 models. In addition to the aforementioned VF8 and VF9, we are talking about the VF5 (a compact city car), the VF6 (a compact crossover) and the VF7 (and somewhat less compact crossover). These should be on the market from 2023. Technical data are not yet available.