Today, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain region, offered his condolences to His Excellency Dr. Mana Saeed Al Otaiba on the death of his son, “Saeed,” when His Highness visited the condolence council in the Al Bateen area in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, asking God Almighty to shower him with His vast mercy, dwell him in spacious gardens, and inspire his family and relatives with patience and solace.

Offering condolences alongside His Highness, Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Head of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region.