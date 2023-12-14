Jurgen Klopp admitted he had never seen the type of knee injury Alexis Mac Allister suffered in Liverpool's recent win over Sheffield United.
The Argentine world champion suffered a cut on his knee in Liverpool's comeback victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Mac Allister has also not traveled to Belgium for Liverpool's final Europa League group game against Union Saint-Gilloise and is unlikely to face rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
“It's a little more complicated than we thought at first,” Klopp said, when speaking to reporters about the Mac Allister problem. “The other guy stepped on his knee and the bolt practically went through the muscle to the bone.”
“Now we have to wait until the bone heals and until Macca can take the pain, because it is quite painful. Macca is actually a super tough guy, so we probably have to make sure that, from a infection, nothing happens. That's really important.”
“I've never had this injury in one of my players before, but now we have it.”
Klopp added: “I hope it doesn't take that long, I'd like to say it's day by day, but it would seem like maybe he could play the next game, but he won't be ready for that either. “I hope in the next three or four days he makes big steps. and then we'll see.”
