Tabreed announced its annual financial results for the year 2023, with its annual general assembly, during which shareholders approved the distribution of record cash dividends amounting to 15.5 fils per share, representing an increase of 15% compared to the previous year, and confirming Tabreed’s strong financial performance. “.

Commenting on Tabreed’s record achievements in 2023, Khalid Al Qubaisi said: “Tabreed has succeeded in concluding a new exceptional year, strengthening its position as a leader in sustainability, as it contributed a prominent role in dialogues about the global refrigeration sector during the Conference of the Parties ( COP28), and the strong dividends confirm the soundness of the company's approach to growth, with our focus on shareholders being a top priority for Tabreed, which continues to achieve excellent returns for investors.

Al Qubaisi added: The steady growth achieved by Tabreed confirms the company’s flexibility and reflects its positive impact on the environment and the planet. As more countries move towards focusing on the growing demand in the cooling sector, they also realize the necessity of working to mitigate the effects of climate change, and in In this context, district cooling is considered a proven and well-established solution. Through our experience spanning more than a quarter of a century, we have proven that we are the best in this field, and therefore we are preparing for further expansion at the international level.

During Tabreed’s annual general assembly meeting, which was chaired by Khalid Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, shareholders approved the appointment of Marion Derrider Blundell to the Board of Directors, who will replace Claire Pecheux.

During the past year, Tabreed provided 53,000 tons of refrigeration from new connections to its portfolio, which expanded with the addition of six new sustainable cooling stations. The company's operations now span six different countries, including India, with the potential to significantly increase market share over the coming months and years.

The company also continues to invest heavily in the field of renewable energy, setting new standards for carbon neutrality, in addition to consolidating its global leadership in the field of district cooling and achieving more strong results on the operational and financial levels.