Court analyzes Italy's request for the former player to serve his sentence in the country; he was sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape

This Wednesday (20 March 2024), the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) analyzes Italy's request for former player Robinho to serve his sentence in Brazil. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison for rape. According to Brazilian constitutionthe country does not extradite its citizens.

On Monday (18th March), Robinho published a video on his social networks stating that the conviction “is racism”. The player was sentenced in 2017 to 9 years in prison for gang rape against a woman of Albanian origin. The crime allegedly took place in a nightclub in Milan, in 2013. At the time, he was one of Milan's main players

