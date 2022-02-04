From a very close Top-3 position in the 2020 constructors’ championship to 7th place last season. The change of name from Racing Point to Aston Martin it did not bring the hoped-for results to the British team, protagonist of a championship characterized by few satisfactions and as many difficulties encountered. Not even the arrival in the team of a four-time world champion like Sebastian Vettel, coming from Ferrari, has allowed Lawrence Stroll’s team to re-emerge from the quicksand of the medium-low ranking, except for the 2nd place obtained by the German in Azerbaijan. . Yet, despite the complexities of an adverse season, the now former team principal Otmar Szafnauer he wanted to highlight all the positive sides of his last season at Silverstone, useful for relaunching the team in view of 2022.

The US manager has in fact remarked on the goals achieved by his former team without defining them and maintaining a certain confidentiality: “Internally, we have achieved the goals we had set for ourselves – he stressed – continuing to make progress every week. I am satisfied with the improvements we have made, even if it is difficult to compare with the other teams. It is really difficult to try to extract any information from the competitors – they all have their mouths sealed. Nothing is ever said, except that we have achieved our goals. What were the latter it is not said“.