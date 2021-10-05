Scientists Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics on October 5. The Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm recognized them for their “innovative contributions to our understanding of complex physical systems.” One of them, and of vital importance for humanity, is the Earth’s climate.

Scientists Syukuro Manabe Manabe, 90, an American citizen, the Italian Giorgio Parisi and the German Klaus Hasselmann have been awarded for their findings to describe complex systems and predict their long-term behavior, confirmed the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden.

“Complex systems are characterized by randomness and disorder and are difficult to understand (…) This year’s award recognizes new methods for describing and predicting their long-term behavior,” the Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

The prestigious award provides the winners with 10 million Swedish crowns, about $ 1.15 million.

Findings from the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics laid the foundation for current climate models

Specifically, the institute highlighted that Manabe demonstrated how the increase in carbon dioxide in the atmosphere generates an increase in temperature on the planet’s surface. These discoveries prompted the development of climate models that are used today.

For his part, Parisi has been recognized for the discovery of the interaction of disorder and fluctuations in physical systems from the atomic to the planetary scale.

Among Nobel laureates, physics has usually taken center stage, recognizing great advances in our understanding of the universe. Previous winners in this category include Albert Einstein.

This is the second recognition of the academy this week, after on Monday, October 4, the Americans David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian won the Physiology or Medicine prize, for the discovery of receptors in the skin that detect temperature and touch.

As in 2020, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year there will be no official ceremony in Stockholm. The winners will receive their medals and diplomas in their countries of origin.

