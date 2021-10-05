Windows 11 is available and can also be installed as an update without having to wait for Microsoft’s roll out release times, simply by subscribing to Windows Insider. We talked about it in this news, together with the minimum requirements necessary to be able to use the new Microsoft operating system. But it is also possible to install Windows immediately, avoiding both having to wait for the official update to appear by itself on our system, and the Windows Insider process.

The first thing to do is to download the new PC Health App which warns of any problems compatibility of the CPU and directs how to enable technologies, accessible via BIOS, such as TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot, both of which are required to run Windows.

Once this is done, all that remains is to go directly to the Windows 11 download page and download the Windows 11 Installation Assistant, making sure to follow the instructions patiently. It is also possible, as usual, to directly create a bootable USB stick, or a DVD for those who are faithful to traditions, and start the creation of an installation media for Windows 11 or directly download the ISO image to use at will.