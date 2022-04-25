The wait for the remake of System Shock it was long. The title was first announced back in 2016 and is in development at i Nightdive Studios for some time now, but it looks like the game is finally getting closer to launch.

Recently speaking with Windows Centralthe director of business development at Nightdive, Larry Kupermansaid the development of the System Shock remake is “almost complete“.

The PC version of the game appears to be way ahead, with Nightdive seemingly finished working on all weapons, enemies, and other elements.

Work on the console versions, however, is still ongoing, and Kuperman says the team wants to launch the game on all platforms at the same time.

In December last year it was confirmed that the System Shock remake will be released by Koch Media’s new label, Prime Matter.

At the time, the game was given a launch window in 2022, although no updates have arrived since then.

System Shock Remake will be available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and Xbox One.

Source: Gamingbolt.