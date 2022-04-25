Home page politics

Of: Franziska Black

Split

Picture from April 25: The fire in the oil depot in Bryansk in Russia. © Stringer/ITAR-TASS/Imago

A Russian fuel depot is on fire not far from the Ukrainian border. In a similar incident in April, Moscow blamed Kyiv.

Bryansk (Brjansk) – A serious fire broke out in a Russian oil storage facility on Monday night (April 25). It belongs to the state company Transneft and is located in Bryansk (Brjansk). According to news agencies, the Russian civil protection announced in the morning.

The fuel depot has been on fire since around 2 a.m. Rescue workers and firefighters are on site. According to initial information, there are no victims.

Fire in logistics base for Putin troops in Ukraine war

Initially, there was neither information about the possible cause nor whether there was a connection to the escalated Ukraine conflict. Bryansk is 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and is serving as a logistics base for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to AFP.

The fire caught storage tanks, the Tass news agency quoted civil protection. According to the Interfax news agency, a second fuel depot in the region was also on fire. However, this report could not be confirmed at first.

Videos posted on the internet showed tall flames from a distance:

Fire in oil depot in Belgorod: Moscow blamed Kyiv

At the beginning of April, a Russian oil depot caught fire in the Ukraine conflict, at that time in the city of Belgorod, which is less than 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The government in Moscow under President Vladimir Putin had Ukraine with it President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blamed for it.

According to the Russian account, two Ukrainian helicopters fired rockets at the plant. Kyiv rejected this. The information could not be independently verified. (frs/dpa/AFP)