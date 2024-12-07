Syrian rebels say they have reached Damascus in the ‘final stage’ of the offensive

Syrian rebels have reached the suburbs of Damascus, they said this Saturday. This is a rapidly advancing offensive in which they have taken some of Syria’s largest cities.

Rami Abdurrahman, who heads the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, has also said that insurgents were active in the Damascus suburbs of Maadamiyah, Jaramana and Daraya, according to The Guardian.

For his part, Hassan Abdul-Ghani, an insurgent commander, posted on Telegram that opposition forces had begun to surround Damascus in the “final phase” of their offensive. He claimed that the fighters were heading from southern Syria towards Damascus.

This morning, Syrian armed opposition groups have taken control of the entire province of Daraa, on the border with Jordan, cradle of the 2011 revolt against President Bashar Al Assad.

According to the local media Daraa24, the rebels completely control the province of Daraa, after the forces of the Al Assad regime withdrew during the night. Now, opposition fighters “continue their advance to complete the siege on the capital, Damascus,” located about 100 kilometers away, says Daraa24, which published images of the liberated city on Saturday afternoon.