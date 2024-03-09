When the president follows the team personally, on site, it is always a cause for apprehension. This applies to anyone. Ferrari had John Elkann in the pits today, during the Jeddah race, the second round of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship, and brought home the second podium of the season with Charles Leclerc.

The third place of the Monegasque must be added to the seventh of the debutant Oliver Bearman, called at the last moment to replace the ill Carlos Sainz starting from Free Practice 3.

The president of Ferrari, at the end of the race held in Saudi Arabia, spoke to Sky Sport F1 to comment on it, but touched on several points. Bearman's race, Ferrari's start to the season, expectations for the future and, above all, the arrival of Lewis Hamilton in Maranello which will take place in 2025.

Elkann, how do you rate Ferrari's race?

“It was a great race. We finished on the podium, Leclerc did the fastest lap and Bearman, the youngest Ferrari driver in F1 in our history who immediately scored points. And then Sainz who came here after being operated yesterday. This shows great team spirit. I am very proud and I thank everyone who worked to obtain this important result.”

Ferrari confirmed today the quality of the Ferrari Driver Academy with 2 drivers coming from the Maranello young drivers project…

“Certainly one of the great efforts made was to focus on young people. Today we were on the track with Leclerc and Bearman, two drivers from the Academy. A great pride. It is also nice to see how the talent in Ferrari finds a place to express itself and this is very nice, it's not obvious. It was nice to see Oliver racing, to see his father following him. It's not easy to get on the track in such a short time, but Ferrari was also very united. Sainz, despite the surgery, was here with us The spirit at Ferrari is very strong.”

Oliver Bearman, Ferrari SF-24, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber C44 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Are you satisfied with where Ferrari is at the moment from a performance point of view?

“If we look at where we were a year ago, we started better. The important thing is to improve and progress. This is the dynamic that exists in Ferrari and it should be praised and supported. There is a desire to ensure that we bring the Ferrari to do the best possible and this was palpable today. This, I mean, from everyone.”

Do you still think you can win the title by 2026?

“2026 will be a cycle that closes, then another will open. The important thing will be to always be competitive and continue to fuel this spirit.”

Can you express a thought regarding Lewis Hamilton's arrival in Maranello?

“I have always said over the years how much Lewis is a great driver, how much he has done for F1. He will join Ferrari and this is a sign of how much he believes he can do great things with us.”

Hamilton was among the first, together with Russell, to go and hug Bearman at the end of the race…

“If one thinks he can stay ahead of Hamilton and Lando on his debut, I think Oliver will remember this for his whole life. The hug that Lewis wanted to give him shows what a great champion he is on and off the track.”