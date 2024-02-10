by VALERIO BARRETTA

The Red Bull-Racing Bulls connection

When Helmut Marko thundered at the poor performance of theAlphaTauri in 2023, he already had a clear idea of ​​the revolution that would affect the Faenza team in his head. First of all, the team should have been much closer to Milton Keynes, with Bicester's infrastructure improved compared to that of the Italian headquarters and a strong deployment of personnel to England. Furthermore, technical and commercial collaborations should have been increased. Simply put, Marko spelled the end of the AlphaTauri independence model.

The new direction can also be seen from the name (Racing Bulls/RB), much more similar to that of the parent company, and in recent months several members of the competition have expressed concerns about the increasingly strong bond between the two teams.

Mekies' words

The new team principal Laurent Mekies admitted that the new VCARB 01 will have a lot of Red Bull. But nothing more than what is permitted by the rules: “The regulations specify exactly what you must build as a team. Aside from the engine, gearbox and suspension, you have to build your car yourself“, these are the words of the Frenchman.

“We have one owner, Red Bull, who runs two racing teams. So it is obvious that we need to evaluate in detail which components can be installed on both cars. We have the advantage of being able to work with world champions. We follow the rules and share what we can, but there are compromises and downsides. For example, if you take someone else's gearbox, as many teams do, you have to wait until the team has designed the gearbox to understand where the suspension points will be, which in turn have a direct influence on the aerodynamics”.