Syria today accused Israel of launching a new missile attack against the outskirts of Damascus, the fourth action of this type attributed to the aviation of the Jewish State in the last four days, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

The projectiles were launched at around 4:35 a.m. (1:35 GMT) “from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan” and their impact caused material damage in some points around the Syrian capital, according to SANA, which cites an unidentified military source.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said in a statement that the action targeted a position of Syrian government forces near the village of Kanaker, andn which members of the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah, an ally of President Bashar al Assad, are also present.



The attack occurred after armed groups present in southern Syria fired several projectiles at the Golan Heights late yesterday, occupied by Israel since 1967, and that the Israeli Army responded against several areas in two provinces near the border between both countries.

The Observatory, a UK-based NGO with a wide network of collaborators on the ground, attributed the launch from Syria to formations “supported by Iran.”

Since the beginning of the Gaza war on October 7, there have been several symbolic attacks of this type from Syrian territory, while the Jewish State has intensified its bombings against the neighboring country.

Israeli actions are often directed against targets of Iranian militias or Hezbollah, a formation with which it is also engaged in intense fighting.crossed ego on the near border between Israel and Lebanon.



Today is the fourth missile attack officially attributed to Israel since last Thursday night.

EFE

