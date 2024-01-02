Lost | 20-year-old Santeri disappeared on New Year's Eve in Helsinki

The Helsinki police are looking for Santer, a man in his twenties who has not returned home after the New Year's party.

The police received a missing person's report on New Year's Day, when he had not returned home after the New Year's party.

According to a police release, the missing 20-year-old Santeri was spending New Year's Eve in Helsinki at the White Hall on Aleksanterinkatu next to Senatintori.

The last sighting of the man is on surveillance cameras at 01:00 at night on January 1st. At that time, he left the hotel Grand Marina in Katajanokka, Helsinki.

Santeri is 196 centimeters tall, has an athletic build and has blond hair.

In the picture on the right, Santer is wearing the clothes he was wearing on the night of his disappearance. In addition to these, he was wearing a black top without a hood, with a large white Napapijri text on the back, a black beanie and white sneakers.

The police do not suspect that the disappearance was related to a crime.

All information about the man is requested to [email protected] or 050 562 5433. You can also send WhatsApp messages to the number.