UPDATE: EA has shared the official poster of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and has confirmed that on December 8 we will have a look at this game at The Game Awards. Unfortunately, has ignored the release date leak.

ORIGINAL NOTE:

We are just a few days away from The Game Awards, an event where new details about some of the most anticipated games of 2023 will be revealed. One of these is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is expected to know its release date. Nevertheless, Looks like Steam couldn’t keep this secretand has revealed ahead of time exactly when we’ll be seeing Cal Kestis again.

According to the official page of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on Steam, the next game from EA and Respawn will be available on March 15. It is important to mention that at the moment there is no official confirmation from EA about this leaked information.

However, with The Game Awards just a few days away, it seems that this information would be real, and at the ceremony we would have a new trailer confirming the game’s release date. Now we just have to wait and see how EA reacts to this unfortunate leak.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor It would arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC on March 15, 2023. On related topics, you can learn more about this game’s participation in The Game Awards here. Similarly, this is the design that Cal Kestis would have in the sequel.

Editor’s Note:

I honestly didn’t expect to see Star Wars Jedi: Survivor before the second half of 2023. However, if the information from Steam turns out to be true, this means that the start of the following year will be one loaded with big releases. Without a doubt, good news.

Via: Steam