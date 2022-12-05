Stephen Curry: this is the surprising video that media describe as ‘fake’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
In the video he shoots five balls from the opposite side of the court.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 05, 2022, 10:55 A.M.
Stephen Curry, the player of the nba warriors, A native of Ohio, United States, he published a video on social networks where he scored five balls in a row from the opposite side of the court, a completely amazing feat even for the most experienced basketball players, thus demonstrating the talents of the American.
this guy just can’t miss
The baskets are so surprising that the US media have called to verify that the video is not false, since if he has the same luck in the middle of a game, he would be a lethal figure for the other team, since he would not have a chance to avoid Curry’s touchdowns.
“He just finished taking Stephen Curry, this guy just can’t miss,” says one of the media that shared the video.
The video was shot by Los Angeles-based video director Ari Fararooy who is dedicated to working with celebrities as talented basketball player.
Stephen Curry is 34 years old and plays as a point guard for the Golden State Warrior from the city of San Francisco in California.
