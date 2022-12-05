Monday, December 5, 2022
Stephen Curry: this is the surprising video that media describe as ‘fake’

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in Sports
In the video he shoots five balls from the opposite side of the court.

Stephen Curry, the player of the nba warriors, A native of Ohio, United States, he published a video on social networks where he scored five balls in a row from the opposite side of the court, a completely amazing feat even for the most experienced basketball players, thus demonstrating the talents of the American.

this guy just can’t miss

The baskets are so surprising that the US media have called to verify that the video is not false, since if he has the same luck in the middle of a game, he would be a lethal figure for the other team, since he would not have a chance to avoid Curry’s touchdowns.

“He just finished taking Stephen Curry, this guy just can’t miss,” says one of the media that shared the video.

The video was shot by Los Angeles-based video director Ari Fararooy who is dedicated to working with celebrities as talented basketball player.

Stephen Curry is 34 years old and plays as a point guard for the Golden State Warrior from the city of San Francisco in California.

Gabriel Batistuta: 'Messi never tires of scoring goals, he's a Martian'

