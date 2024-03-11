The Colombia selection is going to undertake a tour this month Europe to measure yourself against Spain and Romania in two friendly matches on the Fifa date, which will serve as preparation for the Copa América 2024.

The technician Nestor Lorenzo will announce this week the list of players who will participate in the first matches of the Colombian National Team in 2024. Players like David Ospina, James Rodríguez and Juan Fernando Quintero are doubt, while the only one ruled out is Mateus Uribe after a femoral biceps injury that will keep him out of the field for six to eight weeks.

In the selected Spain They are also preparing for the duel against Colombia, a rival that they consider important and of a high level in their preparation for the Euro 2024.

Luis de la Fuente, Spanish soccer coach, assured, during the course of the EFE Sport Business Forum, that there will be news in the call that he will announce this Friday for the friendlies against Colombia and Brazil, and his contract as coach of the Real spanish soccer federation.

“Surely there will be surprises in the call, but not for me. There will be some players who have not been in the previous ones, but they are not surprises for me because I and my work group are very above all the footballers, what they are offering, contributing and we know that they have the capacity to demand this opportunity. . “It is not about giving anything to anyone, they earn it for their performance and work,” he said.

Colombia is a very high-level rival and we want to leave a good taste in the mouth

The Spanish coach assured that certain precautions must be taken when facing Colombia, since it is a rival with whom one should not speculate.

“We are going to try to get the call right and once again form a very competitive group, because we have two games, not only Brazil, Colombia is a very high-level rival and we want to leave a good taste in our mouths to face the months prior to preparing for the Euro Cup with tranquility, confidence and security,” said de la Fuente.

The Colombia selection will be measured to its similar Spain on Friday, March 22 at the stadium London Olympic, Englandfour days later (March 26) he will travel to Madrid to face against Romania in their preparation for the Copa América.

