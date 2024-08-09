The Pokémon World Championships will be held from August 16 to 18, 2024 in which the best players from the different competitive Pokémon experiences will compete.

Attendees at Pokémon World Championships 2024 They won’t be the only ones who can follow the competition, it will also be available through broadcasts on the different Pokémon channels on both YouTube and Twitch.

Below we share with you the schedules and platforms where you can enjoy the different competitions that will ultimately crown the best through different categories.

We also recommend: Pokémon: Trainers Tour will motivate you to play like a pro

Schedule and where to watch the competitions

Pokémon World Championships 2024, where and at what time will the Pokémon TCG competition be broadcast?

The Pokémon TCG competition in Pokémon World Championships 2024 It can be enjoyed both on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and on the Twitch channel dedicated to the Trading Card Game.

The commentators will be: Shelbie Bou, Kyle Sabelhaus, Pablo Mezo, Chip Richey, Shai Burton, Ross Gilbert and Kyle Sucevich.

We share with you the schedules for Central Mexico:

Friday, August 16th from 1:45 p.m. to 12:45 a.m.

Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 2:15 p.m. and can be watched on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon.

Pokémon World Championships 2024, where and at what time will the Scarlet and Violet competition be broadcast?

The queen competition of Pokémon World Championships 2024 will put us back in Scarlet and Violet with many changes due to the new rules in the competitive format. It seems that we will have very different games than those we experienced in 2023.

The competition will be narrated by Rosemary Kelley, Labhaoisa Akcos-Cromie, Sierra Dawn, Gabby Snyder, Joe Brown, Lee Provost and Scott Glaza.

Friday, August 16th from 1:45 p.m. to 12:15 a.m.

Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 6:15 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon

Pokémon World Championships 2024, where and at what time will the Pokémon GO competition be broadcast?

Pokémon GO will also have its presence in Pokémon World Championships 2024Niantic’s game competition will have a good amount of players from Latin America, so we hope they can carry the region’s name in some way.

The broadcast will be available on the official Pokémon YouTube channel and the dedicated Twitch channel. Commentary will be provided by Will Dunphey, Sophia Mei, Caleb Peng, Steven Sanders, Jim Lawson, and Amanda Lundberg.

Friday, August 16th from 1:45 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, August 18: Finals begin at 1:00 p.m. on Twitch.tv/Pokemon and YouTube.com/Pokemon

Pokémon World Championships 2024, where and at what time will the Pokémon Unite competition be broadcast?

Unlike the card game, video game, and GO competitions, Pokémon Unite ends a day before the closing ceremony, so fans of this MOBA available on Nintendo Switch and phones will have to cheer to not miss what will be a very close competition.

Pokémon Unite match streaming will be available on dedicated channels on both YouTube and Twitch and will feature commentary from Jake “Spragels” Sprague, Kirk “Doobsnax” Dubé, Joshua “Zoinks” Hiebert, Evan “WonderChef” Hashimoto, Kelly “Kelosaurus” Wilson, and Danelie Purdue.

Friday, August 16th from 1:45 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, August 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

What time will the Pokémon World Championships 2024 closing ceremony take place?

The Pokémon Company revealed that the closing ceremony of Pokémon World Championships 2024 It will take place on August 18 at 9:30 p.m. Central Mexico time and can be seen on both Twitch and YouTube on the official Pokémon channels.

As if this were not enough, there will be drops for those who follow the broadcast on Twitch and they are exclusive digital gifts that will serve to celebrate this world championship:

Passwords for a Rare Special Illustration rarity card in Pokémon TCG Live

A Pokémon from the team that won the 2023 Video Game World Cup

World Cup attendees in Honolulu will be able to claim a Pokémon that will be distributed at the location.

Which competitions will you be following this year? Do you already have your favourites? Follow the conversation on Discord from TierraGamer and don’t miss the best of gaming in our feed Google News.