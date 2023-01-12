The Swedish News Agency (TT) reported, quoting sources, today, Thursday, that the government will not hand over four people requested by Turkey.
The extradition requests were submitted in 2019 and 2020, before Sweden and Finland signed a tripartite agreement with Turkey aimed at overcoming Ankara’s objections to the two countries joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).
The agency said that the Supreme Court in Sweden decided, last summer, that the four persons may not be extradited, leaving the government with no other choice but to comply with the court’s decision.
The Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately comment on the report.
Turkey says Sweden and Finland host people from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara and many European countries classify as a terrorist organisation.
