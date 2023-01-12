Berlin Germany.- Tourists that they sawaffected by restrictions before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemicwill be able receive a return of their packages, informed the Court of the European Union.

This would apply tos travelers who purchased vacation packages and they could not travel due to the restrictions due to the pandemic.

According to AP, it was the European Court of Justice who announced that these tourists could have the right to an at least partial refund. This, after a consultation of a court in Germany.

In this regard, the court in munich instructs the case of two people who bought a vacation package two weeks on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria from March 13, 2020, just when the pandemic hit Europe.

Those affected ask for a 70% reduction in the price due to the restrictions that were imposed on them there two days later and their early return.

Because the restrictions began on March 15, closing beaches and establishing curfews, the plaintiffs could only leave their hotel room to eat.

These details were shared by the EU court, which noted that on March 18 they were told to prepare to leave at any time, and two days later to return to Germany.

That is to say, they completely lost their vacations, due to causes external to them and the tour operator rejected the reduction price on the grounds that it could not bear responsibility for a “general risk to life”.

Therefore, the European court concluded that “a traveler is entitled to a reduction in the price of his package when a lack of conformity with the travel services included in the package is due to restrictions imposed at the destination of the trip to combat the expansion of an infectious disease, such as COVID-19.

For her part, the german court will have to determine now if the restrictions in that specific case “they may involve breaches or inadequate compliance” with the contract of the tour operator.

(With information from AP)