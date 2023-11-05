SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Squad 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
This evening, Sunday 5 November 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Squad 2, a 2011 film directed by Benny Boom, will be broadcast. Based on the television series SWAT, which aired between 1975 and 1976, it is the sequel to SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Squad released in 2003. All the information below.
Plot
The film follows Sergeant Paul Cutler (Gabriel Macht), a former member of the Navy. Now the man is part of the Los Angeles SWAT, where he has achieved the record of not having lost civilian casualties for ten consecutive years. At the height of his success, he is assigned to set up an anti-crime squad in Detroit, following an FBI program.
When Cutler arrives in town, however, he immediately makes it clear to everyone that he is the one in charge, sparking the ire of two senior SWAT members: the department’s captain, Hollander (Giancarlo Esposito) and leader Justin Kellogg (Nicholas Gonzalez). . The situation becomes complicated when, during an emergency action in which the team is involved, a woman, Rose Walker (Kristanna Loken), loses her life, taken hostage by her partner Walter Hatch (Robert Patrick). Thus the record that Cutler had held up to that point is lost. And this is only the first of the troubles that await him…
SWAT – Special Crime Squad 2: the cast
We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Robert Patrick, Gabriel Macht, Carly Pope, Giancarlo Esposito, Kristanna Loken, Matt Bushell, Nicholas Gonzalez. Below are all the actors and their characters played.
Gabriel Macht: Sgt. Paul Cutler
Carly Pope: Kim Byers
Robert Patrick: Walter Hatch
Shannon KaneLori Barton
Giancarlo Esposito: Inspector Hollander
Kristanna Loken: Rose Walker
Kevin Phillips: Kyle Watters
Nicholas Gonzalez: Justin Kellogg
Tony Yayo: Carlos
Matt Bushell: Danny Stockton
Gino Pesi: Wayne Wolport
Micah HauptmanRichard Mundy
Streaming and TV
Where to watch SWAT on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 5 November 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.
