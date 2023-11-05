SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Squad 2: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 5 November 2023, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Squad 2, a 2011 film directed by Benny Boom, will be broadcast. Based on the television series SWAT, which aired between 1975 and 1976, it is the sequel to SWAT – Special Anti-Crime Squad released in 2003. All the information below.

Plot

The film follows Sergeant Paul Cutler (Gabriel Macht), a former member of the Navy. Now the man is part of the Los Angeles SWAT, where he has achieved the record of not having lost civilian casualties for ten consecutive years. At the height of his success, he is assigned to set up an anti-crime squad in Detroit, following an FBI program.

When Cutler arrives in town, however, he immediately makes it clear to everyone that he is the one in charge, sparking the ire of two senior SWAT members: the department’s captain, Hollander (Giancarlo Esposito) and leader Justin Kellogg (Nicholas Gonzalez). . The situation becomes complicated when, during an emergency action in which the team is involved, a woman, Rose Walker (Kristanna Loken), loses her life, taken hostage by her partner Walter Hatch (Robert Patrick). Thus the record that Cutler had held up to that point is lost. And this is only the first of the troubles that await him…

SWAT – Special Crime Squad 2: the cast

We’ve seen the plot, but who is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Robert Patrick, Gabriel Macht, Carly Pope, Giancarlo Esposito, Kristanna Loken, Matt Bushell, Nicholas Gonzalez. Below are all the actors and their characters played.

Gabriel Macht: Sgt. Paul Cutler

Carly Pope: Kim Byers

Robert Patrick: Walter Hatch

Shannon KaneLori Barton

Giancarlo Esposito: Inspector Hollander

Kristanna Loken: Rose Walker

Kevin Phillips: Kyle Watters

Nicholas Gonzalez: Justin Kellogg

Tony Yayo: Carlos

Matt Bushell: Danny Stockton

Gino Pesi: Wayne Wolport

Micah HauptmanRichard Mundy

Streaming and TV

Where to watch SWAT on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 5 November 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 9.15pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.