The attack of some Africanized bees has so far caused the death of six peopleafter a bus with approximately 45 passengers fell to the bottom of an abyss in Jinotega, Nicaragua.

The tragedy occurred on Monday, May 8, when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to possible mechanical problems. This resulted in the bus leaving the road and falling into a coffee plantation approximately 50 meters deep.

In the fall, the bus destroyed some wooden hives used for the production of honey and which housed Africanized bees, also known as killer bees, which provoked the violent attack when they felt threatened.

According to the Nicaraguan national media ‘TN8’, from the moment the bus fell, the bees began to sting the passengers. It is estimated that more than 25 people suffered bites.

The most serious passengers were taken to emergency roomswhile those with milder conditions were taken to a medical center in Yali, Nicaragua.

Four people died at the scene of the event, but two other deaths were reported at the hospitalamong which are an eight-year-old minor, a 19-year-old girl, a 32-year-old woman, another 47-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man and an adult over 84 years of age, indicated the national media of that country. .

On the other hand, It is estimated that the people injured in the attack add up to a total of approximately 14 passengers. A four-year-old boy and a pregnant woman are in delicate condition.

The images of the accident that have been disseminated on different social networks by some Internet users, allow us to observe that the vehicle was a school type bus. The post also shows one of the photographs of the victimswhere you can see numerous bites on his body.

It’s important to put attention on the death of the six people was due to bee stingsan animal considered a murderer that has a highly aggressive behavior.

Said behavior of the subspecies of African bees It is due to the size and distribution of neuropeptides, which are brain molecules involved in aggressive behavior.according to a study published by the specialized magazine ‘Journal of Proteome Research’.

This subspecies of African bee is not equal to one bee Caucasian apis mellifersa. The first is aggressive, attacks in quantity and chases its victim up to half a kilometer in order to give it a bite. While the second is meek, calm and lives in the Caspian Sea, located between Asia and Europe.

