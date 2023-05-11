💥”We want to go as far as possible. There are three weeks of full concentration and there are six games and we can do it, because we have already done it. I have confidence in my coaching staff, institution and teammates”💥

🗣 – André-Pierre Gignac on the #league pic.twitter.com/hRkByHB1yL

– Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) May 10, 2023