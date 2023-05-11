This Thursday the Tigres team will be making their debut in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2023, when they receive at home the always complicated visit of the Red Devils from Toluca, in the first leg corresponding to the quarterfinals.
In this regard, the French striker, André-Pierre GignacHe mentioned that there is confidence in the team and there is a commitment to be able to come out ahead in this final stretch of the contest.
“We are doing well, we are training very well, focused and we want to go as far as possible, there are three weeks of full concentration and there are six games and we can do it because we have already done it. I have confidence in my coaching staff, in my institution and in my teammates to give my best, if it happens, spectacular, if we don’t have other tournaments, try to serve every time and that’s what we’re going to do”he commented this Wednesday at a press conference.
Also, the French attacker confessed that the league is played differently, and despite the fact that they have gone through difficult situations, they want to make the Universitario weigh.
“Today is a new tournament, the Liguilla is something else, we are prepared, we train very well, we do our thing, we have been through difficult situations, we are in the league and we are going for everything. We need to assert our stadium, because we have to go there and that mix is great”he added.
Finally, he revealed that he is not having a good football moment, although he knows that it is a natural process, and he recognized that there is competition within the feline squad.
“It’s part of being a center forward, I’m a competitor, they’ve taken me out the last few times and I haven’t said anything, yes with an angry face, but I’m competitive, I want to be on the pitch and it’s a message for everyone to be competitive”he pointed out.
The game will start at 9:10 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN and Channel 5 signal.
#dangerous #Gignacs #message #prior #start #league
Leave a Reply