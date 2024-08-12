A little less than a week ago, at the prestigious store The Rinascente of Turin, the football team from the Piedmont capital has officially presented the new shirt that all its players will wear during home matches at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for the next 2024/2025 season. But that’s not all: the Granata club has also announced the renewal of partnership with Suzuki, brand that will be present on the players’ shirts for the twelfth consecutive year.

Suzuki and Torino, still together

A bond that began in 2013 and has become ever deeper over the years, thanks to a strong synergy and sharing of values ​​between the two entities. Suzuki and Torino are in fact united by a century-old history, since both companies boast over 100 years of activity. But it is not only longevity that unites these two entities: through an official note the Japanese brand has made it known that together with Torino it shares core values such as passion, loyalty and sportsmanship.

Twelfth year of partnership

“It’s a honor to have been chosen again by Torino for the 24/25 season – commented Mirko Dall’Agnola, Deputy General Manager of Suzuki’s Auto Division – It is a deep bond that unites us: born in 2013, it then consolidated over timethanks also to the values ​​we share and the passion we transmit to the Granata fans and our customers”.