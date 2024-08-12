The recommended price is 24.99 euros across all platforms, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions also receiving a physical edition. The full release will be accompanied by a major update, the details of which are still shrouded in mystery but “that would make any private investigator tingle.” With more information to come in the coming weeks, the announcement was accompanied by a new trailer, which you can find below.

Fireshine Games and developers ColePowered Games have announced that they will soon Shadow of Doubt will leave early access and be released in full version. The detective simulator is scheduled to launch in September 26th on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC Steam .

What We Know About Shadows of Doubt

Released into Early Access on Steam in April last year, where it received generally very positive reviews, Shadows of Doubt is a sandbox game with an investigative and stealth theme set in a procedurally generated, sci-fi noir city plagued by crime and corruption, and populated by hundreds of fully simulated NPCs, with their own routines, jobs, hobbies and residences.

In all this we will take on the role of a private investigator who must solve multiple cases. The player has great freedom of approach and can, for example, stalk the suspects, sneak into their homes, check their call history, view security footage and more. The information obtained will be stored on a classic detective board, through which we will have to connect the evidence to reach the conclusion of the case.

If you want to know more, we suggest you read our review of Shadows of Doubt, which on paper has the potential to establish itself as the best detective simulation ever.