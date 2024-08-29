Why Alena Seredova has never forgiven Buffon for the betrayal

Alena Seredova explains on social media why she has never forgiven Gianluigi Buffon for the betrayal with Ilaria D’Amico that caused the end of their marriage.

“Excuse me, has forgiving to try to bring the family back together ever been an option for you?” a follower asked the Czech model, who responded: “Absolutely not. I don’t want it to sound bad, but… I just can’t do it! There, I can’t do it.”

The showgirl then added: “And an unhappy mother would certainly not be a good mother, so, in this case too, I put the kids on the scale, but I also added myself and I thought about myself too”.

Recently, in an interview with The HyenasAlena Seredova had stated about it: “The scar always reminds you of what happened. You don’t trust anymore. Men say they adore their wife and maybe she’s the only woman they would like to marry, and then maybe they go around. For me, sex is not the most important thing in a relationship”.

“Betraying my trust is more of a message than the act itself. For me, even exchanging hot messages without a real meeting can be defined as betrayal. Many people betray for self-esteem, you want to hear that someone still likes you” added the model.