From: Sebastian Oppenheimer

Curious action: An SUV driver decided to cross a skate park with his car. Not a particularly good idea, as a viral TikTok video shows.

Colorado Springs (USA) – A skate park is actually primarily intended for skateboarders. Well, maybe you can venture in as a roller blader – or courageous people with a stunt scooter. But with one SUV drive through? Can it be done, thought the driver of an Acura MDX – and without further ado drove into a skate park in Memorial Park in Colorado Springs in the US state of Colorado. But right after the start he should have regretted his action, as reported by 24auto.de.

Driving through a skate park in an SUV – not a particularly good idea, as a TikTok video shows. © TikTok (@yungsk8er)

SUV drives into skate park – driver quickly regrets his action

It is not known how the driver came up with the idea – presumably he once wanted the off-road mobility of his Acura MDX (Acura is the Nobel subsidiary of in North America Honda) to prove. After all, many SUVs are said to be designed more for the city. But as soon as you drive into the first depression, there’s a tremendous crash: the rear bumper hits the concrete and breaks. A loud “Ohhh!” from the audience can be heard in the background. (High Risk VW Reversing Goes Viral – “That’s Not Funny”)

Driver demolishes SUV in skate park – not a cheap repair

The driver with the cap and sunglasses must have regretted the action quickly – because the repair will probably not be cheap. But maybe he doesn’t have to pay for it, because at least on the outside he seems to take it pretty easy and continues to curve through the facility in a very cool way with the windows open and the sunroof open. (Cadillac crashes into liquor store – driver performs strange action)

Whether the Acura handlebar dares such questionable actions more often? In any case, the left front fender has a dent that probably doesn’t come from the skate park. With screeching tires, the Acura MDX makes its way through the facility. At the end you can still see how two men assess the damage to the rear bumper. Meanwhile, the driver is leaning casually against the vehicle. (BMW X1 parked in garage – video shows strange maneuver)

Driver demolishes SUV in skate park – “It’s a rental vehicle”

Of course, the video has now garnered a huge number of comments. Many of them make fun of the strange action in the skate park:

“Probably trying to get an Acura sponsorship deal.”

“It’s okay. His wife gets the SUV after the divorce.”

“Can’t even do a kickflip.”

“Is a rental vehicle.”

“First the scooter kids, now this!”

