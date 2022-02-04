The move of the federal government. With regard to the inauguration of a branch of the Banco del Bienestar in Culiacán —of 65 that are projected in Sinaloa— by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya and federal government officials, what was already mentioned came to light, that the intention of the Government of The 4T with this bank is not only to eliminate intermediaries in the process of delivering support —with public resources— to the elderly, disabled and students who receive scholarships, the issue is also to convince it little by little so that these thousands of beneficiaries , who in some cases receive 3,800 pesos bimonthly, start their savings accounts in this bank and be able to manage the resource. That is precisely the risk, in that in the end the Government itself ends up keeping and managing the citizens’ money, a resource that does not come from the president’s pocket, but from the taxes that we citizens pay.

The numbers. The vargaslanderistas in Ahome were even more excited by the result of a survey whose result they publicized as much as possible. And it is that the mayor from Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landeros, comes out in third place of approval of 188 municipal presidents in the country. Not only that: in Sinaloa he appears in first place, with 68.2 percent, above Luis Guillermo Benítez, from Mazatlán, who has 57.6, and Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, from Culiacán, who comes out with 56.9. He follows with a 53.1 Martin Ahumada, from Guasave, and 50.8 from Margoth Urrea, from Navolato. It is the survey for the month of January that, according to the polling company, was carried out from January 28 to 31. Apart from the faithful of Vargas Landeros, some from civil society validate the numbers, but there are others who have their reservations, especially those who are committed to other “political projects” for 2024. For this very reason they could attack Vargas Landeros to “lower” it. In fact, they already started.

Giving victims a voice. The federal deputy for Sinaloa, Paloma Sánchez, took to the Congress of the Union the cry for justice for the cases of femicides reported in Sinaloa. During her intervention on Wednesday, she asked for the full weight of the law against those who are guilty of the femicides of the girls Valentina and Alma Delia, aged 6 and 13, perpetrated in the municipality of Culiacán. It was also a complaint about the slowness and bureaucracy with which these issues are dealt with in the entity. And is not for less. Sinaloa broke a record in 2021 with 276 women victims of rape, reaching the historical maximum in family violence with more than 4 thousand cases.

It must be orange. Despite being in charge of monitoring and taking control of all the information regarding the pandemic, even when he has been the one who discloses the epidemiological situation in the state of Sinaloa, the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, surprised yesterday with his statement during his visit to the city of Guamúchil, because he made it clear that the yellow epidemiological traffic light that the entity has should not be like that, since the number and incidence of infections have exceeded the figures to stay there, and therefore Therefore, Sinaloa should be at an orange traffic light. Could it be that the detractors of the municipal governments of the region have been right and that they have acted putting economic development before the health of citizens?