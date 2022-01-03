NOnly in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg has the EU Commission’s proposal caused a stir to classify nuclear power and gas as sustainable and climate-friendly in their taxonomy for financial products under certain conditions. In Paris as in Brussels, the Brussels proposal sent to the EU capitals on New Year’s Eve was acknowledged with a shrug of the shoulders, with an obvious reason: The proposal was just as expected after Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen had already announced in October that to follow the French line on this matter. “We also need a stable source, nuclear energy, and of course natural gas in the transition,” she wrote on Twitter at the time. “That is why we will present our proposal for the taxonomy.”

If that wasn’t clear enough at the time, the still incumbent Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) underlined in November that the German resistance to the proposal would not be successful. The “procedure itself” could “only be stopped with difficulty if the EU Commission presented something,” said Merkel at the time. Now the Brussels authority has presented this something. The fact that this happened on New Year’s Eve of all times has nothing to do with the start of the French EU Council Presidency. You had to work on the “complex and delicate” document until the last minute, said a spokesman.