MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said he sought a pardon from former US President Donald Trump’s Julian Assange before he left office last year and has repeated his asylum proposal politician to the founder of WikiLeaks on Monday.

Last month, Australian Assange came closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the biggest leaks of confidential information in history, after Washington won an appeal for his extradition in a British court.

US authorities accuse Assange of 18 offenses related to WikiLeaks leaking US diplomatic and military documents, which they say would have endangered lives.

López Obrador reiterated Assange’s offer of asylum a year ago, and said that prior to Trump’s departure from the US presidency in January of last year, he had written a letter recommending Assange’s pardon.

Mexico did not receive a response to the letter, López Obrador said at a regular government press conference.

“It would be a sign of solidarity, of brotherhood, to allow Assange to have asylum in the country he decides to live in, including Mexico,” said the Mexican president.

(Reporting by Dave Graham)

