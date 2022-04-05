One of the tracks where the tournament was going to take place. / ATP Challenger Costa Calida

The matches that were going to take place this Tuesday as part of the III edition of the ATP Challenger Costa Cálida Region of Murcia were suspended due to the adverse weather conditions that Murcia is registering on this day. The competition will resume on Wednesday, starting at 11.00. The young Argentine promise, Juan Manuel Cerundolo, will face the Russian Ivan Gakhov. Also on the court will be Taiwanese Chun-Hsin Tseng, who will play against Ukrainian Oleksii Krutykh; the German Maximiliam Marterer, against the Argentine Pedro Cachin; and the Argentine Marco Trungelliti, who will appear before the Russian Andrey Kuznetsov.

On Wednesday there will also be a Spanish duel between Nicolás Álvarez and Daniel Mérida. The other national players who will be in action will be Miguel Damas, who will play against the American Ulises Blanch; Javier Barranco, who will face Belgian Michael Geerts; and Carlos Gimeno, against the German Nicola Kuhn. Specifically, the Real Murcia Tennis Club 1919 will host this first category championship until Sunday, April 10.