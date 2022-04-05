The market automotive of the UKlast March, dropped by 14%. As in many European countries, new cars struggle to be bought, essentially due to three barriers ‘common’ to all: high price of vehicles; long waiting times; hope of future incentives or little present availability of the same. However, in and around London there is also another trend underway, and it is related to the increase in demand for electric vehicles.

The demand in March for full electric cars grew by 79% compared to 2021. 39,315 electric cars have been registered, according to figures released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), and now these type of vehicles represent one sixth of the entire UK market. More cars were sold in March than in all of 2019.

There may be various reasons for which the electric ones improve while the market, in general, decreases: the high price, which for some segments of the population is not a problem even in times of crisis; the increase in the price of fuel, which leads many to choose an alternative way to move cars; fashion, a factor not to be underestimated.

However, the situation must be carefully observed as registrations in March dropped to 243,479 vehicles, the worst March since 1998. According to SMMT, the result is even worse, in relative terms, since this month is usually one of the most anticipated of the year. by dealerships: in the past, almost 20% of the annual total of new cars were registered during March.

Clearly, this decline translates into a negative first quarter, albeit to a lesser extent: in the United Kingdom, for the first three months of 2022, a negative reduction of 1.9 per cent is recorded.