Suspected criminal offenses Suspected family death upsets Helsinki’s Latokartano – “That’s in this area”

Police suspect the mother has killed her school-age child and herself. The deceased were found in a private apartment in Latokartano, Helsinki.

“Be quiet pull. There will certainly be big problems in the background if that happens. ”

This is how a resident of Latokartano puts his thoughts into words Minna Koprawho has just heard of a suspected homicide in the area.

Police found two deceased people in a private apartment in Latokartano, Helsinki, on Friday. On Monday, police said they suspected the mother had killed first her school-age child and then herself.

According to Minna Kopra, nausea is hardly visible in Viikki’s street scene.

Latokartano belongs to the Viikki district. The news was received with shock in the area on Monday.

“Of course, it’s terribly sad. When you have a child, the subject comes close, ”says a resident of the area Jenni Sukura.

Sukura also says she is somewhat surprised.

“It’s in this area that something so awful has happened. Of course, it is not the region who sees who is facing such a tragedy. But it feels like most families are in a pretty good situation here, ”Sukura says.

“Of course it adds to the reflection that you have to pay more attention to the environment if someone here is ill but can’t ask for help.”

As a mother, the suspicion of homicide comes close, Jenni Sukura says.

Viikin at the youth center, youth counselors Mohamed Ibrahim and Karoliina Aalto welcome the editor and photographer seriously. They have no further details on the suspicion of killing.

“It was read in the news today. We have not heard anything else. , ”Says Aalto.

The youth center organizes activities after the school days. On Monday afternoon, the youth house is coming from 3 to 4 p.m. children. The rest of the week is the turn of the older students.

“We are preparing to support our youth in this matter,” Ibrahim says.

Mohamed Ibrahim and Karoliina aalto work as youth counselors at Viikki Youth House.

Police told of the age of the child killed that this was school age.

More information is sure to come in the coming days, Aalto and Ibrahim reflect.

“Schools will probably be asked if they need help, and we will certainly be discussing with the congregation how to get a jesus,” says Aalto.