The Russian newspaper ‘Novaya Gazeta’after receiving a new notice from Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal media agency, “has decided to suspend publications” of the newspaper on the web and on paper “until the end of the special operation on the territory of Ukraine”. This was announced by ‘Novaya Gazeta’.

The editor of the Russian periodical founded in 1993, Dmitry Muratov, was awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize together with Filipino journalist Maria Ressa. In recent years, the newspaper has published important investigations in particular on Wagner mercenaries and the persecution of homosexuals in Chechnya.

and he was regularly the target of intimidation and attacks. There are numerous journalists from ‘Novaya Gazeta’ who have been murdered since 2000 following their investigations including Anastasia Baburova, Yuri Shchekochikhin and Anna Politkovskaja, known mainly for her reports on the Second Chechen War and for her harsh criticism against the Russian governments. Politkovskaya was killed on 7 October 2006.

Receiving the prestigious award in October 2021, the director pointed out that the award was not his: “The credit goes to the ‘Novaya Gazeta’. Of those who died defending the right to free speech. Since they are no longer with us, the Nobel Committee has evidently decided that I will say so. The credit goes to Igor Domnikov, Yuri Shchekochikhin, Anna Stepanovna Politkovskaja, Nastya Baburova, Natasha Estemirova, Stas Markelov. That’s the truth. This Nobel is for They”.

A few days ago the director of ‘Novaya Gazeta’ announced that he will auction the medal received to donate the proceeds to the Fund for Ukrainian refugees. At the same time, he called for an immediate ceasefire, the exchange of prisoners, the bodies of killed soldiers and the opening of humanitarian corridors from the besieged Ukrainian cities. “What we can do: share with refugees, injured people and children in urgent need of care what is dear to us and that is of value to others,” he wrote on the newspaper’s website in an ad in Russian, English and Ukrainian.