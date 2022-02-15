Suspected criminal offenses Police suspect a man living in the Oulu region of several sexual offenses against children

The police are aware of a total of 19 victims from all over Finland.

15.2. 17:02 | Updated 15.2. 17:15

Adults A man living in the Oulu region is suspected of several sexual offenses against children, Oulu police say.

According to police, the man has become acquainted with children and young people on the internet, where he has contacted them and persuaded them to send sexual images and videos for compensation.

The police are aware of a total of 19 victims from all over Finland. At the beginning of the contact between the suspect and the victims, the victims have been between 10 and 14 years old. According to police, the man’s activities have continued for several years.

The man is suspected at this stage of sexual exploitation of a child, purchase of sexual services from a young person, and possession of an image depicting a child who is sexually abusive.

Police refer to the sensitivity of the matter and the protection of the victims, and therefore do not report further on the case for the time being.