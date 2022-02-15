The event that many had been waiting for finally happened. Moments ago, CD Projekt Red held a special presentation focused on the future of Cyberpunk 2077. As expected, The first look at this game running on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S has been revealed.

You can check out the gameplay of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PS5 below:

Along with the physical and digital edition, all those who already have the game on PS4 and Xbox One will be able to update their copy for free and access the improvements without any problem. In the new consoles we can enjoy ray tracing, 4K with dynamic scalingreduced loading times and a series of technical improvements.

Update 1.5 not only gives us the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, but also a series of free DLC will be included.

Via: cyberpunk