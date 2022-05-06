Susan Cristan denounced, for the second time, her husband Paul Ramirez for physical and psychological violence during these years of marriage. The comic actress presented a series of audios to the Magaly Medina program that show the insults with which her ex-partner refers to her.

As it is recalled, in the month of May 2021, the ‘Chola Puca’ denounced Pablo Ramírez for the same crimes; however, she alleged that the police officers at the Ate Police Station asked her for bodily harm to accept his statements.

“I went to the one in Ate (the Police Station), but they told me that (my address) does not belong to Ate Vitarte, that it belongs to Salamanca (…) Where I went they treated me like a despot, they wanted me to show them what they had done to me ( my husband)”, said the television figure for RPP.

What did Susan Cristan say?

The former member of the cast of “This is war” broke down in front of Magaly Medina’s cameras, recounting the moments that she had to live with her husband Pablo Ramírez. Likewise, she presented a conciliation document and requested protection measures for her well-being.

On the other hand, he also assured that he stopped paying support for his youngest son nine months ago and that the audios presented in the show program were recorded in 2021, but he did not present them when denouncing Pablo Ramírez for the first time.

The romance of Susan Cristan

Pablo Ramírez and the “Chola Puca” had a love relationship several years ago, both were married in February 2019, two months before giving birth to their youngest child. However, the first act of verbal aggression was when his little one was one month old.

Susan Cristán married Pablo Ramírez in 2019. Photo: Facebook.

