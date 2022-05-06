Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

During his ISS mission, the German astronaut Matthias Maurer also had external missions. © picture alliance/dpa/NASA/ESA

ISS mission over. The German astronaut Matthias Maurer is back on earth. The 52-year-old landed in the sea off the coast of Florida with his three US colleagues.

Update from May 6, 6:45 a.m: After a 24-hour flight, the German astronaut Matthias Maurer is back on earth. He and the rest of his crew – US astronauts Kayla Barron, Raja Chari and Thomas Marshburn – landed in the sea off the coast of Florida on Friday, the US space agency Nasa said.

German astronaut Maurer returns to earth: mission in space ended

First report from May 6, 2022

Florida – After six months on the International Space Station, German astronaut Matthias Maurer (52) returns to Earth on Friday. According to the European Space Agency ESA, the Dragon capsule “Endurance” with Maurer and three US colleagues should land in the water off the coast of Florida at around 06.43 a.m. (CEST). Maurer will then be taken directly to the European Astronaut Center in Cologne, where he is expected late in the evening.

The launch to the ISS has been postponed several times. Astronaut Matthias Maurer had to be patient. On November 12, 2021, Maurer docked at the ISS after a 20-hour flight.

Astronaut Matthias Maurer is scheduled to land in the water in the Dragon capsule “Endurance” off the coast of Florida. © Screenshot NASA

After Alexander Gerst, the 51-year-old Maurer is the second German in the astronaut corps of the European Space Agency ESA and the first German astronaut to fly to the ISS on board a SpaceX space capsule. He conducted research on the ISS in the fields of physics, biology, medicine and artificial intelligence, testing new technologies in the process. In addition, the Saarlander, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in space in March, completed a multi-hour field assignment for repair and maintenance work on the ISS. Maurer was the 600th human and the twelfth German in space. (afp/ml)