vMany consumers in Germany are prepared to pay higher prices for meat from better animal husbandry. This is the result of a representative survey by the opinion research institute YouGov, which is available to the German Press Agency. 58 percent of those surveyed would spend more money if higher standards were met, 25 percent would not. 17 percent did not provide any information or did not want to commit.

The willingness to pay for greater animal welfare varies depending on the target group. Men (31 percent) and people over 44 (28 percent) are more likely to reject higher prices than women and people under 25 (20 percent each).

Approval also depends on income

There are also big differences in income. Consumers with a household net income of 3,000 euros or more are significantly more open to higher prices (67 percent) than those with incomes between 1,500 and 3,000 euros (56 percent) or less (49 percent).

Almost 11,400 people aged 18 and over took part in the survey. The result is almost identical to a survey on the topic a year and a half ago. At that time, 59 percent were willing to do so, 23 percent rejected it. 17 percent of those surveyed were undecided.

The supermarket chains and discounters want to gradually switch to husbandry levels 3 (outdoor climate) and 4 (premium) in the coming years. To achieve this, higher standards such as more space and options for exercise must be met. To ensure this, many farmers have to invest in converting their stables. As a result, it is to be expected that consumers will have to pay higher prices for meat.